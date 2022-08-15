Har Ghar Tiranga: Anand Mahindra shares photo of elderly couple hoisting tri-colour flag at home

Anand mahindra shares viral photo | Twitter

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. In sync with the campaign towards Independence day 2022, Indians have hoisted the tri-colour at their homes from August 13 to August 15.

Amidst the celebrations of the national festival, Anand Mahindra shared a photo of an elderly couple hoisting the Indian tri-colour flag at their residence. Their efforts to see the flag fly and shine at their place is heartwarming.

The photo shared by the industrialist on Twitter shows an elderly woman having climbed (to what appears like) a water tank inorder to fix the flag right. Her husband could be seen standing below to protect her. Netizens flooded with "Jai Hind" replies to the tweeted picture.

Take a look at the viral photo:

If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/t6Loy9vjkQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2022

