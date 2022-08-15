e-Paper Get App

Independence Day 2022: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances along folk artists in viral video

The video of Banerjee grooving along folk artists on the 76th Independence Day festivities has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Mamata Banerjee dances along folk artists | ANI

On the occasion Independence Day 2022, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hoisted the Tiranga and followed to involve self into the cultural event organised at Kolkata. She was seen enjoying the folk dance along artists amidst celebrations. The video of Banerjee grooving along folk artists on the 76th Independence Day festivities has gone viral on social media.

Watch video:

Sharing greetings on the national festival, the CM tweeted, “On the completion of 75 years of Independence, India must awaken to the real essence of Independence. We must stay true to the vision of our forefathers and keep the aspirations of our future generations at heart. My heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens. Jai Hind!”

article-image

