Independence Day 2022: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances along folk artists in viral video

Mamata Banerjee dances along folk artists | ANI

On the occasion Independence Day 2022, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hoisted the Tiranga and followed to involve self into the cultural event organised at Kolkata. She was seen enjoying the folk dance along artists amidst celebrations. The video of Banerjee grooving along folk artists on the 76th Independence Day festivities has gone viral on social media.

Watch video:

Sharing greetings on the national festival, the CM tweeted, “On the completion of 75 years of Independence, India must awaken to the real essence of Independence. We must stay true to the vision of our forefathers and keep the aspirations of our future generations at heart. My heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens. Jai Hind!”

On the completion of 75 years of Independence, India must awaken to the real essence of Independence.



We must stay true to the vision of our forefathers and keep the aspirations of our future generations at heart.



My heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens.



Jai Hind! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 15, 2022

Read Also Watch video: Mamata Banerjee tries her hand at making momos in Darjeeling