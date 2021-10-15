'You're perfect as you are, queen': Fans applaud Britney Spears for slamming critics giving 'consultations for body improvements'

Grammy-winning singer Britney Spears recently slammed critics for giving her "consultations for body improvements" while sharing a topless photo of herself.

The 'Toxic' singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a topless picture of herself. In the snap, Spears covered her top half with both hands.

"What is it with consultations for body improvements???? Is it me or is anybody else offended by these experiences ... maybe I'm extremely sensitive ... either way I would rather fall off a cliff ... than have doctor tell me what he thinks is wrong with my body image ... lesson learned," the 39-year-old wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

Soon, supporters and fans flooded the comment section with love and encouragement.

Advertisement

On a related note, this is not the first time the singer has shared such a picture on social media.

She recently posed completely nude while on vacation with her fiance Sam Asghari. In those pictures, the singer used flower emoticons to cover the top half part.

In the other pictures, Spears wore red bikini bottoms and covered her top half with her hands.

"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody!!!! Pssss no photo edits ... the tub curves!!!" she captioned the post.

The mother of two has been posting regularly since her father Jamie was suspended from her conservatorship last month.

The judge also ordered control of all of Spears' assets to be turned over to a court-appointed temporary conservator - a certified public accountant named John Zabel. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny further maintained that her ruling is not appealable.

Advertisement

With inputs from ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:10 PM IST