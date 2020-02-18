'Your life is precious': Piyush Goyal reacts after TikTok video of man performing stunts on moving train goes viral

The lip-syncing app - TikTok - has become India's biggest obsession. The application which was launched in 2017 by China-based developer Bytedance, was earlier only limited to create, upload and share comedy and music videos. But, now it has reached to different heights altogether (and not in a good way).

On Tuesday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a viral video in which a man is seen performing stunts on a moving train. However, the stunt goes wrong and he falls off from the train.

Goyal criticized the man for performing horrifying stunts. He said, "Doing stunts on a moving train is not bravery, but is a mark of foolishness."

The minister added, "Your life is precious, don't put it in danger." He also urged people to the follow rules and enjoy the safe journey.