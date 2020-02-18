'Your life is precious': Piyush Goyal reacts after TikTok video of man performing stunts on moving train goes viral

The lip-syncing app - TikTok - has become India's biggest obsession. The application which was launched in 2017 by China-based developer Bytedance, was earlier only limited to create, upload and share comedy and music videos. But, now it has reached to different heights altogether (and not in a good way).
On Tuesday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a viral video in which a man is seen performing stunts on a moving train. However, the stunt goes wrong and he falls off from the train.
Goyal criticized the man for performing horrifying stunts. He said, "Doing stunts on a moving train is not bravery, but is a mark of foolishness."
The minister added, "Your life is precious, don't put it in danger." He also urged people to the follow rules and enjoy the safe journey.
Twitterati also expressed similar sentiments. Some users even demanded to ban the lip-syncing app.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
