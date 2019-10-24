Karisma Kapoor's doppelganger recreates a scene from Andaz Apna Apna in her Tik Tok video; Watch

Karisma Kapoor's lookalike recreated a scene from Andaz Apna Apna. The doppelganger shared the video on India’s most loved app TikTok.

The video is taking over the internet and is going to tickle your funnybones.

TikTok has become nation’s favourite platform for showcasing talent and sharing hilarious videos. Fans usually take to TikTok to share videos of them lip syncing to their favourite actor’s dialogues. Well, this has become the most entertaining app of 2019.

Recently, a TikTok user shared a video of her recreating a scene from Andaz Apna Apna. Bebo Jethwa is a spitting image of Lolo.

The resemblance is uncanny with the same green eyes and expressions. The TikTok star is seen wearing glasses which resemble those that Karisma wore in the movie. Jethwa has also shared video of few other Karisma songs and films.