Viral

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:46 AM IST

'Your folklores will inspire generations': Netizens pour tributes to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on Vijay Diwas

Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.
FPJ Web Desk
Marshal Sam Manekshaw (C) | Twitter/@adgpi

The 1971 Indo-Pak War was one of the defining moments in the history of the subcontinent which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh. It also established the prowess of Indian Armed Forces including the Army, Air Force and Navy. The greatest hero of the war, Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

As India celebrates 50th Vijay Diwas today to commemorate the victory of India over Pakistan in 1971 and to honor Bangladeshi and Indian martyrs who laid down their lives in the war, Netizens remembered and poured tributes to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Acclaimed journalist Rajdeep Sardesai also put forward the demand to announce a posthumous Bharat Ratna for Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and scores of netizens agreed to it.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's active military career spanned four decades and five wars beginning with service in the British Indian Army in World War II.

