'Your folklores will inspire generations': Netizens pour tributes to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on Vijay Diwas

The 1971 Indo-Pak War was one of the defining moments in the history of the subcontinent which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh. It also established the prowess of Indian Armed Forces including the Army, Air Force and Navy. The greatest hero of the war, Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

As India celebrates 50th Vijay Diwas today to commemorate the victory of India over Pakistan in 1971 and to honor Bangladeshi and Indian martyrs who laid down their lives in the war, Netizens remembered and poured tributes to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Acclaimed journalist Rajdeep Sardesai also put forward the demand to announce a posthumous Bharat Ratna for Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and scores of netizens agreed to it.

Can’t think of a better day than today to announce a posthumous Bharat Ratna for Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. In fact, Sam Bahadur and Dr Verghese Kurien would be my double choice. What do you think?👍 #SamManekshaw — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 16, 2021

#FieldMarshal #SamManekshaw is known as #SamBahadur for a reason



That, we as #Indians couldn't yet confer him with a #BharatRatna is a pity on us as people



Even more, we are far less competent than him in many ways than one, to even try



He is above & beyond us in every manner — D P P (@OpTiMYSTYk) December 16, 2021

These two men changed the destiny of our armed forces. Huge respect for both the true patriots of my nation.



Their quotes, their ideals, their actions, their folklores shall inspire coming generations in and outside forces. Jai Hind ❤️🇮🇳#SamManekshaw #BipinRawat pic.twitter.com/iBVPFiyAuQ — Aditya Chaudhary 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@OriginalWalaAdi) December 11, 2021

Only in India, a Parsi(minority) can lead an army of majority towards a successful fight for honour and humanity. #sammanekshaw #VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/JtvINxt1XH — Samvad Raigarh (@SamvadRaigarh) December 16, 2021

"You surrender or We wipe you out"

Remembering 1971 Indo-pak war.

We salute the indomitable courage of the Indian Army that led to the mass military surrender of 93000 Pak army Soldiers.

जय हिंद 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#VijayDiwas#16December #sammanekshaw pic.twitter.com/FIh2NDQa4J — Shivangi Parmar (@anchorshivangi) December 16, 2021

I think fd marshal Manekshaw was an inspiration leader... There is no match to him & no other military person should be compared to him, as he was & continues to inspire so many young leaders in all walks of life...

WE DEMAND A BHARAT RATNA TO THIS SON OF THE SOIL... — Man-deep (@Man_deep_t) December 16, 2021

50 years back , the history was created and message was delivered. Never mess with India 🇮🇳

Pakistan is born to surrender.

#1971IndoPakWar #sammanekshaw pic.twitter.com/mpWXmsYtka — Desi V (@pathmate999) December 15, 2021

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's active military career spanned four decades and five wars beginning with service in the British Indian Army in World War II.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:46 AM IST