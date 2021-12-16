e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:24 AM IST

Watch Video: PM Modi participates in reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' to mark 50th Vijay Diwas

Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh.
FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in Homage and Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial, to mark 50th Vijay Diwas.

Watch Video Here:

Modi then signed the visitors' book at the National War Memorial. "On behalf of the entire nation, I salute the warriors of the 1971 war. The citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour..." he wrote.

Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, also recalled the great valour and sacrifices by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces and said that together we fought and defeated oppressive forces.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian." Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will witness Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka today as a guest of honour.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh.

Last year on 16 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

He also lit four flames that were to traverse along with different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala.

The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war.

Today, during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
