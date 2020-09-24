'Your channel is NOT listening to you': Twitterati troll Rajdeep Sardesai after reporter chases Deepika Padukone's car

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who was issued a summon by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to join the probe into a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday left Goa for Mumbai. The actor was was in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra's upcoming film, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.
As she left her five-star resort in North Goa's Sinquerim beach village for the Dabolim international airport, a leading news channel's reporter decided to chase her car for over 10 minutes, in order to give viewers a look at the car Deepika was travelling in.
After the video was shared on Twitter, India Today TV's consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai got brutally trolled by netizens.
A user wrote, "India Today Journalist on Twitter: Deepika is summoned to distract people from real Issues
India Today on TV: Hum Deepika ki caar ka pichha kar rahe hai. Bich vali car me deepika bethi hai.
Real Issue @sardesairajdeep?"
"What a witch hunt kind of reporting. At the end, all Channels, in hunger of TRPs will become & will start behaving like @republic channel. It's not their fault, this is what we want to see as well, reel life in real life as well," wrote another user.
For the unversed, on Thursday, after the NCB issued summons to Padukone, Sardesai had taken to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, "So @deepikapadukone summoned on September 25 by @narcoticsbureau. Farmers all India protest on Sept 25. Samajh mein aaya?"
Meanwhile, here's how Twitter reacted to India Today TV's reportage:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)