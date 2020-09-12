Watch: Sambit Patra calls Rajdeep Sardesai 'Congress Chamcha' amid LIVE debate

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, on Friday, during the Prime Time show on India Today, called journalist Rajdeep Sardesai a 'chamcha' (lackey) of the Congress party. The topic of the debate, which also had Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, was that the current ruling political party has been allegedly using Sushant Singh Rajput's death and Kangana Ranaut's war of words with Shiv Sena to deviate public discourse.

During the heated discourse, an irked Sambit Patra lost his calm and called Sardesai a 'chamcha of Congress and its spokesperson'.

"I don’t need to be a part of this debate. Aap aur aapka chamcha milke baat karein. You don’t need to have a BJP spokesperson," said Patra.

