Watch: Sambit Patra calls Rajdeep Sardesai 'Congress Chamcha' amid LIVE debate

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, on Friday, during the Prime Time show on India Today, called journalist Rajdeep Sardesai a 'chamcha' (lackey) of the Congress party. The topic of the debate, which also had Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, was that the current ruling political party has been allegedly using Sushant Singh Rajput's death and Kangana Ranaut's war of words with Shiv Sena to deviate public discourse.
During the heated discourse, an irked Sambit Patra lost his calm and called Sardesai a 'chamcha of Congress and its spokesperson'.
"I don’t need to be a part of this debate. Aap aur aapka chamcha milke baat karein. You don’t need to have a BJP spokesperson," said Patra.
After the spat, Sambit Patra took to Twitter to further take digs at the news anchor and wrote, "Those who complain about TV channels trying to buy TRPs out of Rhea-Sushant case should be shown the mirror as well, for once they closed all the gates of Parliament to trade TRPs during terror attack ..they even confessed being #Vultures I won’t name the ace reporter though!!"
On Saturday, after Patra apologized for losing his calm, Rajdeep tweeted, "It's ok @sambitswaraj. I sleep with a clean conscience: neither chamcha nor bhakt. Guess you thought you were on some other channel where oppn is not allowed to speak at all! Next time pl take out your ‘annoyance’ on your political rival and not on the hapless umpire!"
