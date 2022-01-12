e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

'You will continue to inspire generations': Netizens pour in tributes for Swami Vivekananda on birth anniversary

In India, Vivekananda is remembered as a reformer and patriotic saint, and his birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day.
FPJ Web Desk
Swami Vivekananda | Photo via PTI

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. The great philosopher is credited for spreading the ideals of 'Yoga' and 'Vedanta' in the parts of the world which were largely oblivious to the teachings and ideals of 'Hinduism'.

As India celebrates Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary today, netizens took to Twitter to pour in tributes for the great man and share some of their favorite and most inspirational quotes by the renowned Hindu monk.

Take a look:

The chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna, Vivekananda was a philosopher who introduced ideals of 'Yoga' and 'Vedanta' to the west, and is credited for bringing Hinduism to the status of one of the major world religions in the late 19th century.

He gained global recognition and through his insightful speeches on spirituality, youth and patriotism influenced many Indian thinkers and leaders and has been regarded as the one who awakened India spiritually.

“Vivekananda”, literally meaning "the bliss of discerning wisdom," is best known for his ground-breaking speech to the 1893 World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in which he called for religious tolerance and an end to fanaticism. In India, Vivekananda is remembered as a reformer and patriotic saint, and his birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
