10 Inspirational Quotes By Swami Vivekananda To Share On His Birth Anniversary

Swami Vivekananda | File

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. The great philosopher is credited for spreading the ideals of 'Yoga' and 'Vedanta' in the parts of the world which were largely oblivious to the teachings and ideals of 'Hinduism'. The chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna, Vivekananda was a philosopher who introduced ideals of 'Yoga' and 'Vedanta' to the western countries.

He gained global recognition and through his insightful speeches on spirituality, youth and patriotism influenced many Indian thinkers and leaders and has been regarded as the one who awakened India spiritually.

The term “Vivekananda”, is said to mean "the bliss of discerning wisdom." Here are some of the quotes by Vivekananda that continue to inspire us today

1. "A brave, frank, clean-hearted, courageous and aspiring youth is the only foundation on which the future nation can be built."

2. "We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."

3. "Great work requires great and persistent effort for a long time. Character has to be established through a thousand stumbles."

4. "Your aim is yours, so don’t change it for others."

5. "Arise, awake and stop not until the goal is reached."

6. "If the mind is intensely eager, everything can be accomplished-mountains can be crumbled into atom.”

7. “Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.”

8. “A few heart- whole, sincere, and energetic men and women can do more in a year than a mob in a century.”

9. "Face the brutes.’ That is a lesson for all life-face the terrible, face it boldly. Like the monkeys, the hardships of life fall back when we cease to flee before them.”

10. "In a day, when you don’t come across any problems – you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path.”