'You are not the story': Twitterati troll journalist Barkha Dutt for her self-centred reporting at crematorium

Along with the frontline workers, the media has also been constantly on its toes day and night during the pandemic. Reporters across India have been putting their lives at risk to go out on the streets to keep people informed.

However, a controversy has brewed up on Twitter today surrounding the idea that even during worst of circumstances, reporters should focus on the victims and issue at hand and not themselves.

On Monday, Indian journalist Barkha Dutt put up a tweet sharing her pictures from a crematorium in Surat, Gujarat, where she described that due to lack of facilities, she adapted to the circumstance and covered news with a plastic bucket and cardboard box as her studio.

She wrote, "In these apocalyptic times, we learn how to survive, innovate & adapt so we can still report in the toughest situations. From a cremation ground in Surat, an overturned plastic bucket & a cardboard box is my ‘studio’ #OnTheRoad tracking #SecondWave for @themojostory."