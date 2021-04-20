DurgaAshtami: Amidst pandemic, devotees pray for good health and greet others virtually

Across India, people are rejoicing as today marks the holy occasion of Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. Today, on the eighth day of Navratri, Hindus across the world worship Goddess Mahagauri.

Goddess Mahagauri is considered as the avatar of the mighty Goddess Durga is considered auspicious. Amongst the Navadurgas, she is the eighth manifestation of the goddess Durga.

It's difficult and dangerous to come out and celebrate the festival in the open due to the pandemic. However, nothing stops us from celebrating and greeting our dear ones virtually.

On this auspicious occasion, many Indian politicians and celebrities have taken to Twitter to greet their fans and followers.

Official Twitter handle of Government of Punjab wrote, "The Punjab Government led by Chief Minister @Capt_Amarinder Singh wishes you all Happy Durga Ashtami."