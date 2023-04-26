Yogi Adityanath death threat: 19-year-old arrested for threatening UP CM; stole phone of girlfriend's father to dial 112

Yogi Adityanath death threat | File photo

Kanpur: A 19-year-old youth was arrested after he allegedly issued a 'death threat' to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from a number belonging to his girlfriend's father, police said on Tuesday.

Ameen had allegedly issued a death threat to Adityanath by calling on the police's 112 emergency number.

He was arrested from Begumpurva and the mobile phone used to make the call seized, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma said.

Ameen hatched the conspiracy after being frustrated by the father of his girlfriend who was not happy with their relationship, she said.

The police contacted the woman's father, an e-rickshaw driver, who claimed that his mobile phone had been stolen about 10 days ago, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Babupurva) Santosh Kumar Singh.

Ameen's neighbours also said during questioning that he hatched the conspiracy to trap the man as he wanted to marry his daughter, Singh added.

After Ameen was taken into custody and interrogated, he confessed to his crime, Sharma said.

He admitted to stealing the mobile phone of his girlfriend's father about 10 days ago and using his SIM card to make the threat call, she added.

Three criminal cases have been registered against Ameen, who will be produced before the court on Wednesday, the police said.

