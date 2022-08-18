Monkey dials US emergency number 911; here's what happened next at a California zoo

Social media has become a source to bizarre incidents from across the world; from the recent case of a pregnant woman receiving a 'knife' stuffed sandwich to a monkey calling in police to the zoo - the internet has in abundance to amuse netizens.
A Facebook post by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office revealed that they had received a call from a zoo which suddenly got disconnected. On trying to check on the issue, the team attempted to call and text back but no response came in. Thus, some deputies were sent to investigate the matter to the address which was traced to the offices of Zoo to You near Paso Robles.
Police found themselves at the zoo in Paso Robles, however, very confused as zookeepers denied calling them. Later, the officials suspected in realization that the zoo’s Capuchin monkey, named Route, had got her hot little hands on a mobile phone.
Check here for more details:
