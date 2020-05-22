Yogendra Yadav, Ram Guha and others say citizens' resources should be treated as govt resources; infuriates Twitter

On Friday, Yogendra Yadav, Ramchandra Guha and a few other "leading economists, intellectuals and activists" proposed 'Mission Jaihind' - a seven-point plan of action "to respond to the present economic, health and humanitarian crisis".

The plan includes bringing migrants back home within 10 days, standing with COVID-19 patients and frontline workers, universal PDS for 6 months, 200 days of guaranteed work, compensation for loss of job and interest waiver for farmers, small businesses, house loans etc.

Meanwhile, the seventh point has infuriated Twitter. It says, "All resources (cash, real estate, property, bonds, etc) with the citizens or within the nation must be treated as national resources available during the crisis."

Author Arnab Ray said, "Yogendra Yadav and Ram Guha and other assorted 'intellectuals' asking for government to take over any private property they deem fit. This is the state of Indian “liberals”: kagaz naheen dikhayenge libertarian on even days and grab your private property communism on odd days."