COVID-19 cases in India witness declining growth in percentage term, shows Health Ministry data

While 66,330 active COVID-19 cases exist in the country as on today, the total number of COVID-19 patients that have recovered is 48,534. In the last 24 hours, 3,234 patients have been cured and the steadily improving recovery rate has gone up to about 41 per cent, stated the Health Ministry in a press briefing.

More than 3,500 people have succumbed to the illness in India. In percentage term, the death rate has also been gradually going down. From the peak of 71.4 per cent in March 28, it has gone down to 5.5 per cent as of May 15.

As on April 3, 22.6 per cent more cases than the previous day were reported, after which, as a result of lockdown, rate of growth of cases declined and as on May 15, rate of growth came to 5.5 per cent. “Doubling time of cases which was 3.4 before the start of lockdown, has gone up to 13.5 days (as on May 15),” the Health Ministry stated in its statement.