COVID-19 cases in India witness declining growth in percentage term, shows Health Ministry data

While 66,330 active COVID-19 cases exist in the country as on today, the total number of COVID-19 patients that have recovered is 48,534. In the last 24 hours, 3,234 patients have been cured and the steadily improving recovery rate has gone up to about 41 per cent, stated the Health Ministry in a press briefing.
More than 3,500 people have succumbed to the illness in India. In percentage term, the death rate has also been gradually going down. From the peak of 71.4 per cent in March 28, it has gone down to 5.5 per cent as of May 15.
As on April 3, 22.6 per cent more cases than the previous day were reported, after which, as a result of lockdown, rate of growth of cases declined and as on May 15, rate of growth came to 5.5 per cent. “Doubling time of cases which was 3.4 before the start of lockdown, has gone up to 13.5 days (as on May 15),” the Health Ministry stated in its statement.
The ministry stated there has been improvement in case of fatality, which was 3.135 per cent as on May 19 and stands at 3.02 per cent now. This has been informed by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal.
Meanwhile, Dr V K Paul, Chairman, Empowered Group I and the National Task Force on COVID-19 stated that lockdown has been India’s timely measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also said, “The number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in range of 14 - 29 lakh and the number of lives saved is in the range of 37,000 - 78,000.”
Over 90 per cent cases are in 10 states namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Karnataka. The ministry stated that over 70 per cent active cases are in 10 cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Indore, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Aurangabad.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)