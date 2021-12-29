e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup as doubts over Australian Open participation deepen
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:07 PM IST

'Ye dukh kahe khatam nahi hota': Disappointed netizens go on a meme fest after Virat Kohli ends 2021 with no century

FPJ Web Desk
Indias Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 29, 2021. | (Photo by Christiaan Kotze / AFP)

Indias Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 29, 2021. | (Photo by Christiaan Kotze / AFP)

Advertisement

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli ended 2021 with no century in international cricket as he departed for 18 in the second innings of the first Test match against South Africa on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive year that the 'run machine' has failed to reach the three-figure mark. The Indian skipper had last scored a ton in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019.

On Wednesday, South Africa bowler Marco Jansen removed Kohli in the 33rd over.

Meanwhile, disappointed netizens went on a meme fest after Virat Kohli ended 2021 with no century.

Check out the tweets below:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen pick 4 as India fold up for 174; South... SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen pick 4 as India fold up for 174; South...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:07 PM IST
Advertisement