'Ye dukh kahe khatam nahi hota': Disappointed netizens go on a meme fest after Virat Kohli ends 2021 with no century

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli ended 2021 with no century in international cricket as he departed for 18 in the second innings of the first Test match against South Africa on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive year that the 'run machine' has failed to reach the three-figure mark. The Indian skipper had last scored a ton in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019.

On Wednesday, South Africa bowler Marco Jansen removed Kohli in the 33rd over.

Meanwhile, disappointed netizens went on a meme fest after Virat Kohli ended 2021 with no century.

Check out the tweets below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:07 PM IST