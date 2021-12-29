SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen pick 4 as India fold up for 174; South Africa need 305 to win

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen picked up four wickets each as India were bowled out for 174 in the second innings to set South Africa a target of 305 on Day Four of the first Test in Centurion on Wednesday.

India resumed their innings from 16 for one, with KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur. A watchful phase and an upper-cut six later, Thakur was dismissed for ten. Rahul then scored 23 before a wild slash brought his end. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli then took India to Lunch.

But the India captain was caught behind for 18 on the very first ball after resumption, with the tall Jansen striking. Pujara held fort for a while before getting caught behind down the leg side.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin played their shots and kept the scoreboard moving. But the Protea bowlers struck at regular intervals to end the Indian innings quickly.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 05:51 PM IST