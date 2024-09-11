 Yamraj Says 'Another Customer Lost' After X User Shares 'I Quit Smoking' Post
Of the many reactions that surfaced online, one that stood out was a reply post uploaded an X user named Yamraj. Did you just read that name again? Yes, the reply came from 'Yamraj' who identified himself as an autopsy surgeon with the original name being Dr. Dheeraj Maheshwari.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
X User's 'I Quit Smoking' Post Goes Viral | FPJ via Canva

An X user's post on quitting smoking is going viral and drawing similar reactions online. On Tuesday, a person named Rohit Kulkarni posted that he has quit smoking for more than a fortnight now after being a smoker for the past 24 years. His post said "I decided to quit...so happy for myself", leaving many others writing below about their experiences of quitting cigarettes.

"I have been smoking 10 cigarettes a day for the last 24 years daily. Don't want to do the math and arrive at a total, it's scary ! On the day of Janmashtami this year, I decided to quit and it's been 17 days since I touched a cigarette. So happy for myself," the X post read.

Yamraj replies...

Of the many reactions that surfaced online, one that stood out was a reply post uploaded an X user named Yamraj. Did you just read that name again? Yes, the reply came from 'Yamraj' who identified himself as an autopsy surgeon with the original name being Dr. Dheeraj Maheshwari. Replying to Kulkarni's X post, the surgeon wrote, "Another customer lost" He clarified further that he deals with dead bodies and performs post mortem.

Here's now netizens reacted to viral post

Kulkarni's post on quitting smoking and feeling happy about the decision he made has now gone viral on X and it has already received 2.6 lakh views. It attracted many others confessing about their smoking habit and feeling better after quitting the cigarette.

"I quit smoking 2 months before my 8500 km dream solo Ride, it's been 5 months now since I quit, and I never find the urge to smoke now," read a reply in this regard.

"Good going. Congratulations. Keep at it," people wrote initially cheering him up for quitting smoking and being determined about not going back to the pack of cigarette.

"When you get the urge, sip lukewarm water and roll it around your gums. It helps," one of the replies read encouraging people to leave the bad habit and embrace good health. "Be strong. Just fight one day at a time. In two months the desire to smoke would die," another added.

