Would you wear these 'noodle shoes' in public?

Washington D.C.: Instagram just got its latest meme fodder in the form of a pair of luxury shoes that have a weird resemblance with uncooked instant noodles.
This footwear is a creation of the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta and is a part of its 2020 pre-fall collection, reported the New York Post.
These savoury sandals were tossed in the meme mosh-pit by the Instagram fashion page Diet Prada that posted its picture comparing it with a brick of dry Ramen.
The smell of hot and steaming shoe noodles pulled a bunch of meme lords on the post's comment section who showed no mercy in displaying their creative commenting skills.
"Chicken noodle shoe with a soda on the side," wrote one shoe-noodle connoisseur.
"Seasoning packet included or nah?" commented another One health-conscious user sleeked some clarification to make better diet choices- "High sodium or low?" Bottega isn't the first and definitely not the last fashion phenomenon to be turned into a meme. Just in early December, an Instagram picture of Kylie Jenner wearing puffy winter clothes got a somewhat similar treatment by a meme account that goes by the name ItsMaysMemes.
