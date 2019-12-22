Would you wear these 'noodle shoes' in public?

Washington D.C.: Instagram just got its latest meme fodder in the form of a pair of luxury shoes that have a weird resemblance with uncooked instant noodles.

This footwear is a creation of the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta and is a part of its 2020 pre-fall collection, reported the New York Post.

These savoury sandals were tossed in the meme mosh-pit by the Instagram fashion page Diet Prada that posted its picture comparing it with a brick of dry Ramen.