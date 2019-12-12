Man eats KFC at animal rights protest in Sydney, video goes viral

Social is both outraged and amused after having spotted a man attending an animal rights rally armed with a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken, better known as KFC.

The video of the incident was posted on TikTok with the caption "Meat eating protest in Sydney gets a hungry visitor" and has garnered nearly 300 thousand likes so far.

In the video the man can be seen standing in front of the Sydney Town Hall and eating from the KFC bag in his hand. Just metres away are the group of activists.

The person shooting the video begins by capturing the blindfolded protesters before panning to the nearby man holding a KFC bucket and cheerfully eating from it. Others on the street can be seen looking at the man and then back again at the protesters.

