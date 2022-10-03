e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWould you try some 'Dabeli fondue'?Swiss version of the Indian snack goes viral

Would you try some 'Dabeli fondue'?Swiss version of the Indian snack goes viral

As far as the image is concerned, it isn't anywhere close to the pomegranate and peanut filled dabeli.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Fun food fusions never fade! Foodies seem to keep experimenting with their cravings until their tastebuds plead for a stop.

A Swiss version of the Indian snack, dabeli, has gone viral on social media. It's named after the melted cheese dish from Switzerland, fondue, and our very own dabeli—'Dabeli fondue'!

Taking to Twitter, a user named Kunal Sawardekar shared the image of the now-viral dish. Does it have anything in common with the original and authentic cuisine from India? As far as the image is concerned, it is unlikely to be anywhere close to the pomegranate and peanut filled dabeli.

Despite having most of the ingredients, like dabeli masala, fruit seeds, peanuts, and the bread chunks, the appearance isn't pleasing enough to conclude the Swiss version as a fair match with the Indian food.

Meanwhile, desi netizens rushed in reply to share laughter emojis while being unable to look at the bizarre preparation.

Read Also
Wait, what? Marble meal vs AirPod cereal, viral video shows bizarre food preparation from US and...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Would you try some 'Dabeli fondue'?Swiss version of the Indian snack goes viral

Would you try some 'Dabeli fondue'?Swiss version of the Indian snack goes viral

Fans troll 'Adipurush' after teaser launch, compare it with POGO and Cartoon Network shows

Fans troll 'Adipurush' after teaser launch, compare it with POGO and Cartoon Network shows

On camera: 21-year-old Gujarat youth performing garba collapses; dies

On camera: 21-year-old Gujarat youth performing garba collapses; dies

Watch: Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle celebrate Navratri with Gujarat Giants teammates at Garba night

Watch: Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle celebrate Navratri with Gujarat Giants teammates at Garba night

Ind vs SA: Snake stops play during 2nd T20, netizens share hilarious memes

Ind vs SA: Snake stops play during 2nd T20, netizens share hilarious memes