'Worst selfie of his life': Netizens on detainment of Kiran Gosavi, NCB's controversial 'witness' in Aryan Khan Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau's "independent witness", Kiran Gosavi in the "cruise drugs party" case, was arrested in Pune three days after claiming to surrender to police in Lucknow. According to various reports, Gosavi claimed he intended to surrender in Uttar Pradesh because he felt "threatened" in Maharashtra after a lookout notice was issued against him.

Gosavi, a "private investigator" whose images and videos with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral on social media following the NCB's raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2, had been missing.

Gosavi was arrested for allegedly duping a Pune man under the guise of providing him a job in Malaysia, according to police.

On Wednesday, Chinmay Deshmukh, a complainant in the 2018 case filed against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness Kiran Gosavi, stated that he is in contact with four additional people who were duped by Gosavi under the guise of providing them with a job overseas. Despite the fact that Deshmukh alleged that Gosavi had collected money from all of them, they were not granted a job abroad.

Kiran Gosavi's arrest has become the talk of the Twitterverse.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:06 PM IST