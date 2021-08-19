e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:51 AM IST

#WorldPhotographyDay: Twitter turns into a treat for eyes as netizens share their favourite pictures

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/@gidooon

Everyone has photographs that they hold dear. Photographs are the impressions of past that put you in touch with memories of the gone days. Today, the world is honouring the art of photography.

August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day annually across the globe to pay tribute to the art, craft, science and history of photography.

On this day in 1837, the world's first photographic process, the ‘Daguerreotype’ was developed by the Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left us stuck between the walls of our homes. Hence, people are observing the day virtually.

People across the globe have taken to social media platforms to share the photographs that they have captured or the photographs that they love. Owing to this, social media is flooded today with millions of pictures.

Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Tourism and Transport, Tripura, Pranajit Singha Roy shared a few of the pictures that he captured.

Parveen Kaswan, member of IUCN, also shared his favourite pictures.

Here's how others are celebrating the day. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:51 AM IST
