Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 04:36 PM IST

World Photography Day 2021: Head of Mumbai's NCPA Piramal Art Gallery receives Life Time Achievement Award by Andhra Pradesh Photography Academy

FPJ Web Desk
Andhra Pradesh photography Academy presents the Life Time Achievement Award-2021 to Mukesh Parpiani | FPJ photo

Andhra Pradesh photography Academy presents the Life Time Achievement Award-2021 to Mukesh Parpiani | FPJ photo

On the eve of World Photography Day on August 19 2021, the Andhra Pradesh photography Academy presented the Life Time Achievement Award-2021 to Mukesh Parpiani (Head of NCPA Photo Art Gallery, Mumbai) at his Home in Kharghar.

The award was presented by Andhra Pradesh photography Academy's Samir Mohite, who is based in Mumbai.

According to his bio on parpiani.com, Mukesh has been serving the cause of promoting photography as an art-form for the last five decades.

Over the past decade organised over 250 photo exhibitions at National Centre for Performing Arts' (NCPA) Piramal Art Gallery.

He has also led the archiving of more than 100,000 photographs of events at the NCPA - from dance performances to multi-role theatre dramas.

Prior to his role at the NCPA, Parpiani served three leading newspapers in Mumbai- The Daily, The Indian Express and Mid-day, as their Photo-Editor, for nearly a decade each.

He currently resides in Kharghar with his wife Renu, and their children Manisha, Maansi, and Kashish.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 04:31 PM IST
