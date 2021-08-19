Advertisement

For those who love to witness the hills of Coorg (Madikeri) bathed in a dreamy shade of blue, the Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana), a flower which blooms once in 12 years are already giving sight to behold.

The flowers bloom once every 12 years |ANI

The two hillocks of Mandalpatti and Kote Betta and Kumara Parvata have witnessed the flowering of Neelakurinji for the last few days, and the region is painted a vibrant bluish-purple hue. Nature's feat in Madikeri, known as Kashmir of Karnataka is witnessed and celebrated by nature-lovers across the country.

Thousands of tourists from across the state and native district are making a beeline to witness the beauty of nature amid Covid fears on weekdays as restrictions are imposed during weekends.

The two hillocks of Mandalpatti and Kote Betta and Kumara Parvata have witnessed the flowering of Neelakurinji for the last few days, and the region is painted a vibrant bluish-purple hue |ANI

The blooming of flowers started in the last one week and the entire hillock region will be covered with rare flowers in a few more days.

The flower symbolises love and is also called the 'flower of love'. Locally, they are called 'Kurinji' flowers.

Visitors often take journeys to have a surreal experience of nature's feat. The Neelakurinji's name originated from the River Kunthi.

The flower has 250 varieties and they bloom at different times. Some bloom in a gap of 5 years, 12 years and some varieties take 14 years to bloom, say experts. A total of 46 varieties of Neelakurinji flowers are found in India. The plant has also got medicinal value.

It's selfie time in Coorg hillock region which is witnessing Neelakurinji flower bloom for tourists. "Covid fears are real. Though the border of Kerala is very close, we don't want to miss out on witnessing nature's beauty. I am visiting the place with children," said Dharmesh Kumar from Mysuru.

Earlier this month, a similiar event was observed in Kerala's Idukki.

The Neelakurinji or Kurinji in Malayalam and Tamil, is found in the Shola forests of the Western Ghats in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Nilgiris Hills, which means "blue mountains", got its name from these Neelankurinji flowers.

Neelakurinji is found in the Shola forests of the Western Ghats in Kerala and Tamil Nadu |Twitter/@PBNS_India

The Nilgiris Hills, which means "blue mountains", got its name from these Neelankurinji flowers. |Twitter/@alphonstourism

This time over 10 acres of Neelakurinji flowers covered the Shalomkunnu. However, these hills are not open for tourists this time due to COVID-19.

This time over 10 acres of Neelakurinji flowers covered the Shalomkunnu |Twitter/@PBNS_India

The complete blossoming of these flowers after 12 long years comes after isolated flowering was reported last year from Anakara Mettu Hills of the Western Ghats|Twitter/@alphonstourism

"This time owing to Covid, tourists are not allowed to visit the hills. The flowering of Neelakurinji known as Strobilanthes Kunthiana is special for people in Idukki. But along with it, efforts must be taken to conserve such rich biodiversity," said Binu Paul, a native who studies keenly on the biodiversity of Idukki.

Isolated flowering happens in various areas in the western ghats during different seasons. |Twitter/@PBNS_India

The complete blossoming of these flowers after 12 long years comes after isolated flowering was reported last year from Anakara Mettu Hills of the Western Ghats bordering Tamil Nadu, Puttady near Thondimala and the border village of Shantanpura Gram Panchayat.

Isolated flowering happens in various areas in the western ghats during different seasons.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:35 AM IST