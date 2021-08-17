In Photos: J&K Police lathi-charge, detain Shiite mourners carrying Muharram procession in Srinagar

Advertisement

Police on Tuesday lathicharged and thrashed a group of journalists covering a Muharram procession here, evoking criticism from various quarters.

Police also detained a few Shia mourners at Jehangir Chowk in the city as they tried to take out a procession to mark the eighth day of the 10-day Muharram mourning period.

The traditional Muharram procession used to pass through the areas of Abi Guzar, Lal Chowk and Dalgate areas, but has been banned since the eruption of militancy in 1990 as authorities maintain that the religious gathering has been used for propagating separatist politics.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said police respects the religious sentiments of the public, but at the same time, it is their joint responsibility to defeat the ill designs of vested interests who try to disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 05:57 PM IST