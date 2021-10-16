WorldFoodDay 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to create awareness on food security

Every year on October 16, World Food Day is observed around the world to commemorate the creation of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The goal of the day is to raise awareness about global hunger and to work toward eradicating hunger worldwide.

Organizations such as the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) also commemorate this day. WFP was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 for its services to combating hunger, promoting peace in conflict zones, and preventing the use of hunger as a weapon in wars and conflicts.

The first ever World Food Day was held in 1945. It was held to commemorate the founding of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization. The major goal of World Food Day is to raise awareness about food security around the world, particularly in difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic.This day also acts as a reminder of the organization's importance, as it raises awareness of the need for better agriculture policies to be enacted and implemented by governments all over the world in order to ensure that there is enough food for everyone.

As the world celebrates World Food today today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to raise awareness about food and its importance in our lives.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:24 AM IST