Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:45 AM IST

Watch: Viral video of India's 'little Shane Warne' impresses Tendulkar and netizens

FPJ Web Desk
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has shared a video on his Twitter handle in which a kid can be seen bowling brilliant leg-spin.

While sharing it, Tendulkar wrote that he has received it from his friend and by seeing the viral video of the young leg-spinner the 'love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.'

The kid can be seen bowling leg-spin and bamboozling the batters back-to-back. It can be seen that several people faced the leg-spinner but none of them were able to execute a convincing shot. The kid also hit the stumps a couple of times. The video also shows that the young kid also has googly in his bowling arsenal.

"Wow! Received this video from a friend. It's brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident," Tendulkar wrote.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, known for his superlative bowling skills, also praised the boy.

Also, people across India are impressed by the little kid and are showering praises on him.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:45 AM IST
