World Pulses Day 2021: Date, theme, significance, nutritional benefits of pulses - here's all you need to know

However, a lot of people across the globe do not have access to pulses whereas some are just not aware of their benefits. The United Nations wanted to address this issue and spread the word about the benefits and importance of pulses for which the day was eventually formed. Moreover, UN is aiming to popularize sustainable food production in order to satisfy the hunger of the world while posing no harm to the environment.

Production and consumption of pulses in a sustainable manner is what the UN aims to create awareness about as it is equally important to take care of the surroundings as it is to gain nutritious food.

Moreover, United Nations declared the year 2016 as the year of pulses with the aim of improving the production as well as the consumption of pulses especially in the parts of the world where Type-2 Diabetes have emerged as a major issue due to nutrient deficiency. World Pulses Day came into existence to work on similar grounds.