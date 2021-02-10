World Pulses Day 2021: Date, theme, significance, nutritional benefits of pulses - here's all you need to know

The 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided that 10th February every year would be observed as World Pulses Day. The aim behind the decision was to raise awareness about the importance of pulses sector.
Pulses are highly nutritious, they are a rich source of protein and have numerous positive effects on the body. Here are a few pulses along with their benefits-
Black Beans (Kaley Sem)
It is rich in calcium and minerals. Black beans plays a major role in building bone mass and prevents Osteoporosis.
Bengal Gram Dal (Split Chana)
Extremely rich in folate, zinc and calcium, Bengal Gram Dal lowers the cholesterol levels which reduces the risk of heart diseases.
Whole Black Lentil (Urad Dal)
If you want to strengthen your muscles, Urad Dal has to be included in the diet. It is a great source of Vitamin A and C. It helps in controlling blood sugar levels and helps maintaining healthy looking skin.
Split Pigeon Pea (Tur Dal)
It keeps the digestive system healthy. Rich in Vitamin B9 and Fibers, Tur Dal helps in preventing motor neuron diseases and also lowers the risk of diabetes and heart diseases.
Moong (Lentil)
It contains a plethora of minerals like Magnesium, Phosphorous, Zinc etc. It prevents muscle cramps and is easily digestible. It is a great after-workout food.
Black-Eyed Pea (Chowli)
Rich in calcium, magnesium and zinc, Chowli helps in improving bone mass and aids in reducing weight. Black-eyed pea boosts immunity which helps in battling infections.
However, a lot of people across the globe do not have access to pulses whereas some are just not aware of their benefits. The United Nations wanted to address this issue and spread the word about the benefits and importance of pulses for which the day was eventually formed. Moreover, UN is aiming to popularize sustainable food production in order to satisfy the hunger of the world while posing no harm to the environment.
Production and consumption of pulses in a sustainable manner is what the UN aims to create awareness about as it is equally important to take care of the surroundings as it is to gain nutritious food.
Moreover, United Nations declared the year 2016 as the year of pulses with the aim of improving the production as well as the consumption of pulses especially in the parts of the world where Type-2 Diabetes have emerged as a major issue due to nutrient deficiency. World Pulses Day came into existence to work on similar grounds.