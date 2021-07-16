World Emoji Day 2021: Know these emojis that have a double meaning

World Emoji Day is celebrated on 17 July, it is an annual unofficial holiday. Emojis are a great way to express yourself on chats in WhatsApp, on Instagram and on Twitter. People found it very difficult to express themselves online before emojis. You might think emojis to mean and express one thing but in reality they can express another thing altogether.

Here are a few emojis that have a double meaning:

1. Goat: The Goat emoji online doesn't only signify the animal goat. It also means the Greatest of All Time. So if you see someone send you a goat emoji in your chat, stand tall and stand proud: Because you my friend are the greatest of all time.

2. X- Eyes Emoji: