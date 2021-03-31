Why so hot? Sonu Sood's enticing thirst trap at 47 invites a barrage of fire emojis on Instagram

Actor Sonu Sood, who is in the limelight for the charity work he has been doing during lockdown recently set the internet ablaze with his enticing thirst trap.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram and shared a picture of posing on the treadmill as he flaunted a chiselled bod. The picture invited a barrage of fire emojis in the comments section.

He simply captioned it with a steaming hot cup of tea.

He shared the same image on Twitter and wrote, "Sometimes you need to relax. Have a good day."

One user commented, “Chai with those Biscuits.”

“You’re using that treadmill wrong bro,” added another.