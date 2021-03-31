Why so hot? Sonu Sood's enticing thirst trap at 47 invites a barrage of fire emojis on Instagram

Actor Sonu Sood, who is in the limelight for the charity work he has been doing during lockdown recently set the internet ablaze with his enticing thirst trap.
The 47-year-old took to Instagram and shared a picture of posing on the treadmill as he flaunted a chiselled bod. The picture invited a barrage of fire emojis in the comments section.
He simply captioned it with a steaming hot cup of tea.
He shared the same image on Twitter and wrote, "Sometimes you need to relax. Have a good day."
One user commented, “Chai with those Biscuits.”
“You’re using that treadmill wrong bro,” added another.
Sonu, who became popular playing the villain in Bollywood films, turned hero in real life for many stranded migrant workers when he organised transport and resources for them to reach home amid the pandemic-induced lockdown.
Asked how he wants to take forward his career in Bollywood, Sonu told IANS: "The kind of roles that have been offered are different. They are larger than life, and real-life hero roles. Things that I have done in real life, they are trying to put that in my scripts, too, which is different. I have to make sure that I live up to the expectations and do justice with whatever I do.”
The actor continued: "There is a huge amount of responsibility. I came to the city to become an actor, and I will keep on doing what I enjoy the most. There will be new roles, and some new stories."
On the work front, Sonu will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and the Akshay Kumar-starrer historical drama "Prithviraj".
"I have completed the shooting of ‘Prithiviraj'. They are planning to release the film when the (Covid) situation gets better," Sonu told IANS.
Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film features Akshay as Prithviraj Chauhan while former Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut as his love interest Sanyogita. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.
