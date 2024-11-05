Pet Special Bhai Dooj | Instagram/oh_my_squirrel

Woman's Pet Special Bhai Dooj Goes Viral; Video Shows Her Celebrating Festival With Adorable Squirrel

The Diwali festivities ended earlier this month with the celebration of Bhai Dooj. While most people like you and your dear ones would have marked this auspicious occasion with their siblings and cousin brothers and sisters, a woman celebrated Bhai Dooj in a pet special way.

Identified as Aayushi Jain, a digital content creator, observed the festival with her adorable squirrel. She performed the rituals associated with the festival with her pet squirrel and recorded them in a reel, which has now grabbed the attention of Instagram users.

Jain filmed herself enjoying Bhai Dooj with her one-year-old squirrel 'Gillu'.

Watch video

As Bhai Dooj is celebrated as a reflection of a brother-sister bond and strengthening it, Jain wished to signify that her love for Gillu was quite special. The video showed her affectionately carrying out an 'aarti' of the squirrel, considering it to be her beloved brother.

With a smile of her face and an 'aarti' plate in her hand, she performed the Bhai Dooj rituals on the pet animal.

More details about the viral video

Firstly, she offered some 'kumkum' to the squirrel by sprinkling it and applying a tilak on its head. Later, the video showed her picking some rice grains and putting them on Gillu, as part of the celebratory rituals.

The squirrel was made to sit on a home decor decorated with leaves and flowers.

Now, this video of a pet special Bhai Dooj is winning the hearts of netizens. It has left netizens in awe.

Being posted on November 3, the day when Bhai Dooj was celebrated worldwide, the video has gone viral. It has already gathered nearly two million views on Instagram and 61,200 likes.