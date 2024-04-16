Woman Wins Huge Lottery Of ₹4 Crore, Tarot Card Reading About Money Inflow Comes True

Do you believe in tarot card readings? Here's one incident to make your interest and trust in these predictions even stronger. A woman whose tarot card readings suggested an inflow of money into her life was surprised to see it getting true in the most unexpected way. She was happy to receive the news about winning a lottery as huge as $500,000 (approx. ₹4,17,46,000) at the Michigan Lottery Jackpot.

The woman from Genesee County, aged 59, informed the media that she was told in a Tarot card reading session that she is likely to income money in her life soon. While she might have thought about various ways from where the money could come to her, winning a lottery wasn't the first thing that came to her mind.

"The day I won, I was on my way to a Tarot reading, so I stopped at a different store, purchased some tickets, and put them in my purse," she was quoted as saying in news reports. The lottery winner also expressed her desire to win the jackpot someday, little to know that the big day had finally arrived to bring her joy. "I have always told the people in my life that I was going to win the lottery one day," said the 59-year-old Michigan woman.

As she gave her lottery tickets a look and scratched them that night, she believed to have received a few dollars into her account. However, to her surprise, the star symbol on the ticket did much more, winning her a huge amount. Reports noted her remarks and read, "Well at least I won my money back’ assuming it would be a $10 win. Much to my surprise, I revealed a prize of $500,000."