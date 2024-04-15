Weekly Tarot Predictions For All Zodiac Signs: Know What Tarot Card Says About Your Life Between April 15 To 21

By: Akshata Khanolkar | April 15, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, you could have trouble dealing with rules, regulations, processes or authority figures. You shall feel the urge to take risks and follow your own creative path. Assess your situation properly before moving ahead.
Dear Taurus, this week the focus shall turn to your finances and overall well-being. It is a good time to invest and indulge in material wealth. Make time for self-love and care.
Dear Gemini, this week you are going to be in a mighty hurry, especially when it comes to attaining your financial goals. It is time to look at the big picture and tap into your creative visionary side.
Dear Cancerians, this week you are closing some old chapters. Simultaneously, a new wave of answers/opportunities shall arrive thick and fast. You are advised to take time to rest and move with deliberation.
Dear Leo, it is time to move ahead steadily and start becoming bolder in your approach. Investment related decisions are on the cards. Some of you could be offered a new job, money or creative opportunity.
Dear Virgo, this week a personal issue shall reach resolution. You will be able to break a deadlock. When it comes to your relationships, make sure you remain balanced and ensure there is equal exchange of energy.
Dear Libra, this week you could be in a hurry to see results and get to your goals at once. You can expect some happy changes to enter into your life.
Dear Scorpio, this week let go of excess responsibilities. It is time to take a leap of faith, heal and taste freedom. Things will get bright and busy. There is much contentment coming your way and you will shine in your endeavours.
Dear Sagittarius, this week brings major changes and healing into your life. You are going to be awakened from a tumultuous period. There shall be a certain fearlessness and boldness to your energy.
Dear Capricorn, this week could start off with an emotionally difficult energy. You have something better coming your way. A new beginning shall bring freedom, potential and excitement.
Dear Aquarius, this week your intellectual acumen and skills are inviting abundance. New financial opportunities and investments are indicated. It is your time to shine. Savour all the success and happiness coming your way.
Dear Pisces, this is a highly auspicious week for your personal life and emotional world. Make the most of all the loving energy coming your way. Be fearless and bold in your endeavours.
Deck- White Sage Tarot