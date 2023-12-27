 Woman Clicks Picture Of 'Handsome' Guy In Delhi Metro, Posts Video Of Sitting Next To Him Later; Internet Reacts Over Privacy Issue
Woman Clicks Picture Of 'Handsome' Guy In Delhi Metro, Posts Video Of Sitting Next To Him Later; Internet Reacts Over Privacy Issue

"Men are not even safe in public transport now," netizens said while reflecting on the incident where the woman purportedly clicked the man's pictures without permission.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Woman Clicks Picture Of 'Handsome' Guy In Metro | X/Labachuka

Netizens are discussing how, in digital times, consent is often taken for granted violating one's privacy. The topic created a buzz after an X user identified as 'Lolo' clicked a metro (said to be Delhi Metro) passenger's picture and shared it online, purportedly without taking his permission for it.

Check X post

The woman expressed on the social media platform that she captured his picture on her phone after finding him to be attractive and crushing on him. "Saw this handsome guy in metro, crush updated," she captioned the photo post. A while later, she also recorded a video showing herself seated next to him.

Watch video

Netizens react on privacy concerns

Many internet users reacted to the visuals shared by the woman and reflected on privacy breaches. One of the replies that went viral was shared by a person named Prateek Aaryan, which read, "Clicking pictures of a man without his consent is violation of privacy and unethical. If the same were done by a man and he posted your picture over internet with a flirty caption, you would have called him out as an incel creep...It's essential to respect others' boundaries and ensure their safety. (sic)."

The woman reacted to Prateek's words and mocked him. She said in a post, "Hii Prateek, please usko mujhse bacha lo (Save him from me)," while seen sharing the metro seat with him. Meanwhile, one guessed the whole thing to be scripted.

"Consent is important and a basic right, regardless of gender," said another. Some even shared memes on the hot topic while slamming the woman's behaviour involving clicking pictures without consent.

Check reactions below

"Nas kaat dungi"

As her tweets triggered a conversation, someone asked what would she do if the guy refused to share his number with her. "Nas kaat dungi (I'll cut my vein)," she said in a shocking reply.

article-image

