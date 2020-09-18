Woke Twitter cancels 'misogynist' Amul for a 1995 Urmila Matondkar cartoon

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Amul for its ice-creams and chocolates, the dairy honcho has now come under fire for a 1995 cartoon featuring Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar.
The cartoon has gone viral with scores of netizens calling out Amul for being ‘misogynist’ in its approach.
The picture was originally shared by ‘Rangeela’ director Ram Gopal Varma, couple of days after the film clocked 25 years.
In the frame, a cartoon of Urmila can be seen in a red dress with a plunging neckline, captioned as “Not MASOOM anymore?”
The reference was to her 1983 film ‘Masoom’, where she essayed a significant role as a child artist.
As per the woke norm, a section of Twitter attacked Amul for sharing a ‘disgusting’ ad.
However, many came forward to clarify that the poster had nothing to do with Urmila’s current statements.
One user wrote, “This was a Famous Hoarding of Amul in 1995 when Rangeela released. Like in 1994, it was on Raveena with - Tu Cheez badi hai Maska Mast, 1993, it was on Madhuri with - Roti Ke Neeche Kya Hai?. This has nothing to do with any Current Controversy.”
“Dear @bainjal, the ad you're quoting to attack Amul is 25 years old when the movie Rangeela was released. It was celebrated then. Now Congress IT Cell calling it disgusting,” added another.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also weighed in and wrote, “If I am Not mistaken, this came out when “Rangeela” released and not now. And it was based on the fact that Urmila was the child actor in “Masoom”. It was meant to be an appreciation. Now misused by trolls after the current scenario.”
Urmila made headlines after actress Kangana Ranaut called her a soft porn star.
In an interview with a news channel, Kangana reacted to a comment by Urmila, where the latter questioned her motives while accusing Bollywood's alleged 'drug-mafia'. Reacting to it, Kangana said that Urmila is "making a mockery" about her struggles.
Kangana's tirade against the film industry has continued over the past weeks. On Wednesday, she claimed all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene -- that too in return of sleeping with the hero.
Her comments came after veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, in a recent Parliament speech, criticised people who were tarnishing the film industry by badmouthing it without naming Kangana.
