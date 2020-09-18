Woke Twitter cancels 'misogynist' Amul for a 1995 Urmila Matondkar cartoon

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Amul for its ice-creams and chocolates, the dairy honcho has now come under fire for a 1995 cartoon featuring Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar.

The cartoon has gone viral with scores of netizens calling out Amul for being ‘misogynist’ in its approach.

The picture was originally shared by ‘Rangeela’ director Ram Gopal Varma, couple of days after the film clocked 25 years.

In the frame, a cartoon of Urmila can be seen in a red dress with a plunging neckline, captioned as “Not MASOOM anymore?”

The reference was to her 1983 film ‘Masoom’, where she essayed a significant role as a child artist.