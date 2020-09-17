Watch: The Marathi video by Urmila Matondkar that made Kangana Ranaut go berserk

Clapping back at her, the 'Panga' actress called Matondkar a 'soft porn star' and said that she doesn't have to do anything to please Bharatiya Janata Party for a ticket.

Kangana told Times Now, "Today also I saw one very derogatory interview by Urmila Matondkar, the way she was talking about me, just completely teasing throughout the interview... completely making a mockery of my struggles and attacking on the fact that I am trying to please BJP for a ticket."

"One doesn't have to be a genius to figure (out) that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. I don't have to play with my life or get my property ruined. Even Urmila Matondkar, she is a soft porn star... I know it is very blatant but she's not known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porns right? If she can get a ticket why won't I get a ticket."

For those unversed, Urmila joined the Indian National Congress in 2019. She contested from Mumbai North constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, but lost. In September 2019, she resigned from the party, citing petty internal politics.

In an interview with India Today, Matondkar had said that if Kangana wants to start a war against drug abuse, she should begin with her own home state Himachal Pradesh. She said, "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state."

"Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers' money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?" Urmila asked.

Further taking a jibe at Kangana for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the 46-year-old actress said that by making such comments Ranaut is 'not only insulting the city, but people of the state at large.'

"If one person shouts all the time, doesn’t mean the person is speaking the truth. Some people want to crib all the time and play the victim card and if all that fails, they play the woman card," said Urmila.