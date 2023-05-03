 With 1% divorce rate, India tops in maintaining relationships; check full list to know where most divorces happen
According to data from the World of Statistics, relationships break up less in Asian countries, while families in Europe and America are disintegrating more.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Good News! With 1 percent divorce rate, India is at the top of the world in saving relationships, maintaining family systems and values.

Vietnam, where just 7 percent of marriages end in divorce, is ranked second after India. Apart from this, 10 percent of relationships in Tajikistan, 14 in Iran, and 17 percent in Mexico end in divorce.

India's neighbouring country - Pakistan has not been included in this report.

Egypt, South Africa, Brazil, Turkey and Colombia are also among the 10 countries with the lowest number of divorces.

High divorce rate in developed countries

While divorce has been reported in 35 percent of relationships in Japan, 38 percent of relationships break in Germany and the figure in Britain is 41 percent. On the other hand, 44 percent of marriages in China end in divorce. In the US, this figure is 45 percent, while in Denmark, South Korea and Italy, 46 percent of relationships do not work.

Europe is worst in maintaining relationships

The worst countries to maintaining relationships are from Europe. In Portugal, 94 percent of divorce cases are reported. Apart from this, Spain is second to last, where 85 percent of the relationships do not work.

Apart from this, 79 percent of marriages in Luxembourg do not last a lifetime. Not only this, 73 percent of the figures are divorced in Russia and 70 percent of marriages break up in the neighboring country Ukraine.

article-image

