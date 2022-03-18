Finland named world’s happiest country, check out where India stands on the list

Finland has been named the world's happiest country for the fifth consistent year, as per an annual UN-sponsored index, reported NDTV.

Whereas Afghanistan is the unhappiest country in the world, followed by Lebanon, states report. India's ranking has improved up to 136 as compared to last years 139 but still its lagging behind in happiness as compared to other countries.

Let's see how World Happiness report is made and why India's ranking is still low among the world.

The World Happiness Report, evaluates global happiness from various countries and then publish the happiness report before World Happiness Day on March 20. To rank various countries on happiness it considers six characteristics like GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make choices, generosity, and perception of corruption.

So where does India stands on these parameters?

GDP

After the COVID-19 Pandemic Indian economy faced many challenges and hence GDP contracted by 6.6% in the year 2020-21 majorly due to the nationwide lockdowns and curbs imposed by the government. So in last 2 years as India's GDP went down, many people lost their jobs and also income which directly impacted on Happiness index.

Also GDP per capita income is only $2,313 which ranks India at 145th place which is very low as compared to Sanndenevian countries and other developed economies.

Life Expectancy

Though India's average life expectancy has increased in last years upto 69.16 still it ranks 136 in terms of other countries. Other countries have highest life expectancy upto 80 to 85 years.



Freedom Index

In world Press Freedom India was at 142 position out of total 180 countries. India falls by 17 places on 2020 Human Freedom Index to 111th rank on economic and personal freedom. So India's overall rank was also low in terms of freedom which might have also reduced India's ranking in happiness index.

Social support

India ranking of social support was also 141 as compared to other countries, even Pakistan performed better on this criteria as they ranked 105.

So India overall need to work on all these parameters together so in near future Indian's can become happy in all terms and also India's ranking in Happiest countries can go up.

ALSO READ World’s happiest country seeks migrants

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 06:59 PM IST