Wine is not alcohol, so will I be arrested for drinking and driving? Here's what Mumbai Police has to say

The social media profiles of the Mumbai Police are admired a lot by the netizens. The department is often seen interacting with netizens on important social issues and advisory posts while keeping up with the current online trends with a fine dose of humour and wit in them.

Something similar happened today when a Twitter user named Shivam Vahia asked Mumbai Police a mischievous question. Reacting to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's 'wine is not liquor' comment, the user tagged Mumbai Police and asked if he consumes wine and drives a vehicle will they arrest him or show him the nearest bar.

"So if I drink wine and drive, will @MumbaiPolice put me behind bars or show me the nearest bar?"

Replying to this, Mumbai Police through a little word play warned him over doing any such acts and told he will would be put behind the bars if he is caught drinking wine and driving.

Sir, we recommend your raise your bar & ride in a chauffeur driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen’.

Else if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine you drank (which it will to be frank), you will have to be our guest behind the bars https://t.co/KS0WnOZ6pP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 29, 2022

The Maharashtra cabinet headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday approved the sale of wine in supermarkets or walk-in stores. Currently, wine is produced in the state from fruits, flowers and honey. Wineries will now be able to market their wines by selling them directly in supermarkets or in walk-in stores in a shelf-in-shop manner. The decision is expected to benefit small wineries and alternatively, farmers in the state.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:23 PM IST