Good News! Maharashtra Cabinet approves sale of wine in supermarkets

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday has approved the sale of wine in supermarkets. The size of such shops should be over 1,000 sq ft, said Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

Meanwhile, this decision will allow winemakers to broaden their retail footprint in Maharashtra.

The government will charge per bulk litre nominal excise duty of Rs 10 on all types of wine bottles. This will earn only Rs 5 crore revenue for the state but will help the excise administration know the amount of wine bottles sold in the market.

Majority of wines have very low content of pure spirits as compared to other liquors. Also, a large number of restaurants and bakeries use wine for food making.

The existing wine policy, which allows sale of wine only through exclusive liquor stores, has been in force for the last 20 years. The policy has been lapsed and therefore the government has brought in a revised policy.

Maharashtra has around 45 operational wineries. Of these, between 15 and 20 units directly market products, while the rest are only manufacturers.

The wine industry has a turnover of around Rs 1,000 crore in India, of which 65% is from Maharashtra. Most wineries are located in Nashik, which produces around 80% of India’s wine, followed by Sangli, Pune, Solapur, Buldhana and Ahmednagar.

The current sale of 70 lakh litres per year in the state is expected to go up to 1 crore litres under the new liberalised policy for retail sale.

BJP slams govt's decision:

BJP has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's decision of allowing sale of wine in supermarkets saying that the government is dedicated to drunkards. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that his party will not tolerate making Maharashtra "madya rashtra" ( wine state). He tweeted,"Alcohol cheaper than petrol and diesel. Permission to sell alcohol after lifting ban. Decision to issue new liquor licenses and now sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery stores."

Former BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MVA government lifted ban on liquor sale in Chandrapur and reduced excise duty to 150% from 300% on imported foreign liquor. He taunted that the wine should be served in the cabinet meetings instead of tea if the government is concerned about the farmers.

However, NCP Minister Nawab Malik defended the state cabinet decision saying that the farmers, who are engaged in the production of fruits needed for wine, will benefit.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 06:25 PM IST