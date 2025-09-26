 'Will Take Me 10.4 Years To Complete..': Zubeen Garg Fan Challenges Herself To Listen 10 Songs Daily Out Of His 38,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Will Take Me 10.4 Years To Complete..': Zubeen Garg Fan Challenges Herself To Listen 10 Songs Daily Out Of His 38,000

'Will Take Me 10.4 Years To Complete..': Zubeen Garg Fan Challenges Herself To Listen 10 Songs Daily Out Of His 38,000

Celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg left all his fans in deep grief after a tragic accident during his scuba diving stint in Singapore. The singer is still being remembered by his fans and followers for his unmatched talent, memorable songs, and the legacy of music he left behind. It is being reported that Zubeen Garg has created more than 38,000 songs in his whole career.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
38,000 Songs By Zubeen Garg! Netizen Challenges Herself To Listen 10 Songs Daily, Which Will Take Her 10.4 Years To Complete All His Albums | File Pic

Celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg left all his fans in deep grief after a tragic accident during his scuba diving stint in Singapore. The singer is still being remembered by his fans and followers for his unmatched talent, memorable songs, and the legacy of music he left behind. It is being reported that Zubeen Garg has created more than 38,000 songs in his whole career. One of the X users and an admirer of the late singer claimed that she has started listening to his 10 songs daily and wants to listen to all his songs.

The X user wrote on the social media platform that she has been listening to 10 songs of Zubeen Garg daily and also revealed that she wants to listen to all the songs by the late singer in his vast career. Surprisingly, even if she listens to 10 songs daily, it will take her around 10 years and four months to complete all the songs of Garg.

READ HERE:

Read Also
Who Is Shekhar Jyoti? Know About Musician Arrested In Connection With Singer Zubeen Garg's Death...
article-image

X user @SIANG16 wrote, "Zubeen has 38000 songs. Today, I gave myself a task. I will listen to 10 songs by Zubeen everyday. That will take me 10.4 years to complete all his songs. Well, my journey has started! Thank you Zubeen for giving us these songs!"

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: After Andekar & Ghaiwal, Pune Police Crack Down On Tipu Pathan Gang
VIDEO: After Andekar & Ghaiwal, Pune Police Crack Down On Tipu Pathan Gang
'India, I’m Out, Delhi Banega...': Khalistani Terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal Issues Threat After Getting Bail Within Week Of Arrest; Video
'India, I’m Out, Delhi Banega...': Khalistani Terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal Issues Threat After Getting Bail Within Week Of Arrest; Video
NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court Orders NBEMS To Submit Response On Transparency Issues Within Two Weeks
NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court Orders NBEMS To Submit Response On Transparency Issues Within Two Weeks
Who Is Trisha Thosar? 4-Year-Old National Award Winner Breaks Kamal Hassan's Record; Actor Applauds Her Win
Who Is Trisha Thosar? 4-Year-Old National Award Winner Breaks Kamal Hassan's Record; Actor Applauds Her Win

WATCH FPJ Exclusive Interview

Musician Sunita Bhuyan Spoke About Zubeen Garg's last-ever show, Where He Performed Live In India, in an exclusive interview with FPJ.

ALSO READ: Garima Saikia Garg Prepared Final Heartfelt Tribute To Zubeen Garg

Read Also
Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer's Wife Garima Saikia Garg Prepares Final Heartfelt Tribute To Him |...
article-image

The last rites of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg were performed on September 23, with full state honours in Guwahati. A video is being circulated on social media of Singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, preparing a final tribute to him ahead of his funeral.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Filmy Romance On Moving Bike: Woman Sitting On Tank Tightly Cuddles Partner, Indulges In Steamy PDA...

Filmy Romance On Moving Bike: Woman Sitting On Tank Tightly Cuddles Partner, Indulges In Steamy PDA...

'I Don't Wear Sindoor Or Mangal Sutra After Marriage': Influencer's Viral Video On Social Taboo's...

'I Don't Wear Sindoor Or Mangal Sutra After Marriage': Influencer's Viral Video On Social Taboo's...

'Will Take Me 10.4 Years To Complete..': Zubeen Garg Fan Challenges Herself To Listen 10 Songs Daily...

'Will Take Me 10.4 Years To Complete..': Zubeen Garg Fan Challenges Herself To Listen 10 Songs Daily...

Jabalpur Wife Flies Away With Cousin Sister After 7 Years Of Love Marriage; Husband Shows 'WhatsApp...

Jabalpur Wife Flies Away With Cousin Sister After 7 Years Of Love Marriage; Husband Shows 'WhatsApp...

AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV...

AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV...