Will SRK, Ajay Devgn apologise too? Twitter reacts on Akshay Kumar's 'I am sorry' tweet over endorsing paan masala brand

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who had come under controversy over endorsing the tobacco brand, recently tweeted an apology note. After this, netizens took to question whether other two celebrities promoting the pan masala brand would follow in this regard.

However, as soon as the advertisement was aired, people began trolling the three cine icons - Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Though, Akshay Kumar wasn't the recent pick for the ad commercial, Ajay Devgn had clarified over being condemned that he never promoted any health-injurious product. "I was doing elaichi," said the actor while talking to media.

Netizens have acknowledged the Akshay Kumar's 'I am sorry' tweet with respect and acceptance, praising that its takes a lot to express it out. While, many look forward to seek the same from SRK, Ajay Devgn.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:29 PM IST