'Will never get tired of loving you:' Fans pour in Birthday wishes for Bollywood star Salman Khan

Salman Khan, enough said. Isn't it?

Born on December 27, 1965, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has had an illustrious career and boasts of the record for the biggest number of Bollywood movies that have been highest grossing of the year.

Salman's birthday is nothing less than a festive occasion for all his admirers and as he turns 56 today, scores of his dire hard fans took to social media to wish him and extend their greetings and blessings to their beloved 'Bhaijaan.'

Have a look:

If Money Can Save Someone's Life Then I Will Provide That Money.

Wishing Bollywood Bhaijaan Megastar @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday ♥️



Salman Khan's transformation

The actor's birthday bash is usually a starry affair with several biggies of B-town making their appearance. However, for the past two years, the actor is keeping the celebration intimate with only family and close friends in attendance.

After 2009's 'Wanted,' we saw an emergence of a new Salman, where his presence would be welcomed with whistles and applause and people loved his movies... even if the logic wasn't Khan's companion.

Nonetheless, Salman has enjoyed an extraordinary success at box office and has managed to earn a special place in the hearts of his audiences.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:46 AM IST