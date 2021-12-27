'Will never get tired of loving you:' Fans pour in Birthday wishes for Bollywood star Salman Khan

Salman Khan, enough said. Isn't it?
Born on December 27, 1965, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has had an illustrious career and boasts of the record for the biggest number of Bollywood movies that have been highest grossing of the year.
Salman's birthday is nothing less than a festive occasion for all his admirers and as he turns 56 today, scores of his dire hard fans took to social media to wish him and extend their greetings and blessings to their beloved 'Bhaijaan.'
Have a look:
Kedar Jadhav dedicated his First International Century to his Childhood Hero SALMAN KHAN in front of Whole world.. still remember that Hud Hud Dabangg Step as his Ton Celebration pic.twitter.com/kP9z9JrvL3#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan— BALLU🥺🤙 (@Balludlegend) December 27, 2021
#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan no matter what people say about him he was my favourite since my childhood and is my favourite and will be my favourite wishing the one and only biggest mega star of the country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday We your fans love u to the eternity❤ pic.twitter.com/XCS3bk0QG5— Aakash (@Aakash686476921) December 27, 2021
Other Stars Have Fans #SalmanKhan Have Devotees@BeingSalmanKhan The Most— SaLmAn kHaN ERA (@ayyubkhanpriya) December 27, 2021
Loving Megastar India Have Ever Witnessed ...#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/zA0JLTvm57
If Money Can Save Someone's Life Then I Will Provide That Money.— Naveen Kunarapu (@naveen_kunarapu) December 27, 2021
- #SalmanKhan#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan
The Tiger Of Bollywood with good heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mMYq7MPFtl
Wishing you a very Happiest Birthday Bhaijann 🎉🎂💕😘#BhaiKaBirthday #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/uH0nm2hMSb— ArPaNnnnnnnn (@Arpannnnnnnn) December 27, 2021
I will never get tired of loving you Salman #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/gSryOK4bPu— Salmanxlifeline (@salmanxlifeline) December 27, 2021
Wishing Bollywood Bhaijaan Megastar @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday ♥️— Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) December 27, 2021
Keep entertaining us all with your movies 🙌#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/gpwQCpkPZ2
Salman Khan's transformation— Harsh (@HarshTheKing11) December 27, 2021
Can be sensitive, vulnerable, funny
Agressive and charming as his role
Demands !#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7cUhBUVkRD
Real king of bollywood#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/rokNXimfjf— Ahsan_RDX (@AhsanRDX1) December 27, 2021
That smile on his face is Sukoon— Sonam (@moodygirlSG) December 27, 2021
God please protect this soul from all the evil eyes.. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/nf5Jb40pvQ
The actor's birthday bash is usually a starry affair with several biggies of B-town making their appearance. However, for the past two years, the actor is keeping the celebration intimate with only family and close friends in attendance.
After 2009's 'Wanted,' we saw an emergence of a new Salman, where his presence would be welcomed with whistles and applause and people loved his movies... even if the logic wasn't Khan's companion.
Nonetheless, Salman has enjoyed an extraordinary success at box office and has managed to earn a special place in the hearts of his audiences.
