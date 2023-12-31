 Wife Throws Alexa Out After Husband's 'Super, Super Weird' Behaviour With It; Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWife Throws Alexa Out After Husband's 'Super, Super Weird' Behaviour With It; Details Inside

Wife Throws Alexa Out After Husband's 'Super, Super Weird' Behaviour With It; Details Inside

In a recent incident, a woman was left disgusted after her husband gave all the attention to Alexa when she wasn't around, ending up throwing it away from their residence.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Alexa | Unsplash

While some might be okay with staying up till 2 a.m. and watching movies and episodes, others would argue whether it was an ideal thing to do at night sacrificing a good night's sleep. In a recent incident, a woman was left disgusted after her husband gave all the attention to Alexa when she wasn't around, ending up throwing it away from their residence. She informed the media about her husband and the device being involved in something that she termed "Super, super weird" behaviour.

Here's what happened when wife was out of home

The wife was identified as Jess who threw the device away after finding her husband playing games late at night using it. Jess took to TikTok and shared a reel explaining the incident. Mentioning that she was out of town over the weekend, leaving her husband with the device, she said how things had gone weird by the time she returned.

Netizens react to TikTok reel

Meanwhile, people reacted to her reel on the social media platform. A netizen pointed out how the AI voice communicated with their pet dogs around 3 a.m. making them think there was actually someone in the house. However, another internet user decided to differ and wrote, "I have them all over my house and we kind of use them for music and timers but I don’t think I’ve ever had anything that weird happen."

Read Also
Bored of AI voice? Imagine actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui becoming voice of Alexa
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghaziabad Viral Video: Woman Performs Obscene Dance At BJP's 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' In...

Ghaziabad Viral Video: Woman Performs Obscene Dance At BJP's 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' In...

Vijay Fans Share Memes To Express Their Excitement For First Look Of 'Thalapathy 68'

Vijay Fans Share Memes To Express Their Excitement For First Look Of 'Thalapathy 68'

Wife Throws Alexa Out After Husband's 'Super, Super Weird' Behaviour With It; Details Inside

Wife Throws Alexa Out After Husband's 'Super, Super Weird' Behaviour With It; Details Inside

VIDEO: Semi-Naked Woman Enters Unisex Gym, Confronted By Men & Asked To Leave

VIDEO: Semi-Naked Woman Enters Unisex Gym, Confronted By Men & Asked To Leave

Mumbai: Billionaire Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani Ditches Car, Hops Into Local Train To Save Time...

Mumbai: Billionaire Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani Ditches Car, Hops Into Local Train To Save Time...