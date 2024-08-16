 Why Should Delhi Metro Have All The Fun? This Dance Video From Kolkata Metro Is Taking Internet By Storm
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Delhi Metro has often made the headlines for fights, dances and other public stunts taking place and recorded onboard. Now, it seems like the time to get over the transport in the national capital and throw some attention to what's happening inside Kolkata Metro. A video from the public ferry service showed a passenger dancing and filming a reel of himself.

Passengers cover their faces to avoid reel attention

The video opened showing a youth grooving to the song 'Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Til.' He displayed some classic moves inside the Kolkata Metro, which not many passengers were interested in witnessing. As he turned the metro floor into its dancing space, a few looked at him without wavering attention, but most seem disgusted and disinterested with his dance reel creation inside the public transport. While some initially got conscious and looked into the camera, soon they tried to cover their faces being revealed on the video.

Read Also
Video: 2 Women Film Reel Inside Delhi Metro As They Dance To Viral Bhojpuri Song 'Tohar Patli Kamar...
In the reel, he was dancing and lip-syncing the lyrics of the beat. As he started dancing and recording his performance on camera, people purportedly were seen controlling their laughter. One of the comments in this regard, read," All those seated in the metro have controlled their laughter hard (translated)."

Video goes viral on Instagram

An Instagram page rolled out of the video of the reel creator online. The video post was shared on August 14 and it was already gone viral on the social media platform by attracting thousands of views.

