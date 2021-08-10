'Why not NSA, UAPA?': Delhi Police detains Ashwini Upadhyay, five others for anti-Muslim slogans; netizens want stricter action

The Delhi Police has detained six people, including advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, in connection with a video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, the six people were detained from different areas of the Delhi-National Capital Region. Their roles are being verified in connection with the incident and further action will be taken accordingly, he said.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday.

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

In the video, a mob can be seen chanting slogans like, "Jab mulle kaate jayenge, Ram-Ram chillayenge (Muslims will chant Ram-Ram when they will be slaughtered)." Another slogan raised was "Hindustan me rehna hoga, Jai Shree Ram kehna hoga (You will have to chant Jai Shree Ram if you want to live in India)."