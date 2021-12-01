e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 01:34 PM IST

Why is #JusticeForRailwayStudents trending on Twitter? Find out here

Twitter is home to hashtags that blow up in no time, and one such hashtag that has received a lot of attention from users with currently 3.78 million tweets is #JusticeForRailwayStudents.

In 2019, the RRB announced a vacancy for 1,03,769 seats, but the board has yet to conduct all of the exams and disclose the results.

Many candidates registered for the exam in early 2020, but owing to the corona scare, their results were halted.

Apart from that, for over 1000 days, almost 1 crore railway applicants have been waiting for the RRB Group D 2019 test update.

Railway applicants are furious after the Railway Recruitment Board halted Group D tests. Candidates are requesting that the exam be held as soon as possible.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not yet declared the RRB Group D 2019 exam dates, however it has lately released a link for candidates whose RRB Group D 2019 application form has been rejected.

Students have thus resorted to taking to Twitter to complain using the hashtag #JusticeForRailway to demand not only an explanation from the Railway Board for the delay but also, justice for their hard work.

Have a look:

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 01:34 PM IST
